Mary Catharine Davis Sells 1,150 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24.

Mary Catharine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24.

TRP opened at C$61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.35. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.