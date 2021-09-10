MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 86.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

