Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.69

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.69 and last traded at $135.17, with a volume of 94305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

The firm has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

