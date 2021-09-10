Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

