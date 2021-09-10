Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $267.12 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

