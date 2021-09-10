Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

ARMK opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

