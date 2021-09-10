Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $546,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of LSI opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

