Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

