Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

