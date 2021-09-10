Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $508.17 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.97 and a 200 day moving average of $431.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

