Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $925.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on EFC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

