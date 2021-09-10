Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Now Covered by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of MPNGF stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Meituan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

