MenaPay Price Tops $0.0073 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $980,405.72 and $423.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00161092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042974 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

