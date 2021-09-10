Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 318,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,121. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

