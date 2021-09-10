Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 390,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,121. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

