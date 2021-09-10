Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 483,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,532 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.