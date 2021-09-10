Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

