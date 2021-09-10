MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,513. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

