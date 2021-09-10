Michael F. Beech Sells 12,476 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
