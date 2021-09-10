Michael F. Beech Sells 12,476 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.