Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $52.26 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

