MicroMoney Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,635.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $151,360.47 and approximately $185,635.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars.

