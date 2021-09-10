Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

MSFT opened at $297.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 162,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

