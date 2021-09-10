Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 45,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

