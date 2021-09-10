Mike J. Taylor Acquires 4,144 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

