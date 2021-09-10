Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $9,092.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

