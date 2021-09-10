Minter Network Hits Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $11,374.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,712,960,555 coins and its circulating supply is 4,507,750,988 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

