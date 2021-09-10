MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $593,723.73 and approximately $3,542.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,690.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.43 or 0.07293435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01396576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00386729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00125479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.80 or 0.00551106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.00561949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00345298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006679 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.