Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $49.68 or 0.00108785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $2,160.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00179186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,682.34 or 1.00039607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.44 or 0.07245140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.68 or 0.00910304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 464,522 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

