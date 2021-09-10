Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

MCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.20 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $969,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

