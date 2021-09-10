Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,992 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.73 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

