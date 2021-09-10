Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

