Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

