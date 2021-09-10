Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.31 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

