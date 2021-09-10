Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of HY opened at $55.67 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

