Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,463 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EPR Properties by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EPR Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

