Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,633 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 220.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

