MKM Partners Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of WLTW opened at $236.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

