Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 3.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

