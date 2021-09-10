MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MongoDB by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,780,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total transaction of $463,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,887 shares of company stock valued at $79,874,529. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $474.93 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.83. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

