Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.71 ($83.19).

LXS opened at €64.26 ($75.60) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.47. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

