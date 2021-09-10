Morgan Stanley Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $161.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PG. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.