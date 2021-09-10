Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $10,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 75,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

