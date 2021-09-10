Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,926 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.91 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

