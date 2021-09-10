Morgan Stanley Sells 116,090 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 11,080.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.