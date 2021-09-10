Morgan Stanley Sells 15,411 Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.06% of Deswell Industries worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deswell Industries by 66.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $4.25 on Friday. Deswell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

