mStable USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,853.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $143,853.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

