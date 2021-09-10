MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $53.42 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $56.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

