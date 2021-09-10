Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

