Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Trading Down 1.1%

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71). 155,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 173,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($14.87).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,171.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

