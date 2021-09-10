Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

